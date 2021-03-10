We saw the good and bad of Lionel Messi in the space of a few minutes during Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona.

Kylian Mbappe had put PSG 1-0 ahead on the night as they led 5-1 on aggregate.

It looked to be the tie well and truly over.

But Messi had other ideas and scored a quite sensational 30-yard strike to give Barca a bit of faint hope.

Then, a few minutes later, Antoine Griezmann won his side a penalty. Another goal before half time would have put the cat amongst the pigeons.

However, from 20 yards closer than a few minutes previously, Messi saw his spot-kick saved by Keylor Navas as it spun up onto the crossbar and was cleared by Marco Verratti.

VAR checked to see if Navas had come off his line or if any of the players had encroached.

But concluded that they hadn't but they clearly didn't check well enough.

That's because images clearly shows that Verratti was inside the D as Messi took the spot-kick with the midfielder being the one to clear the ball.

It should have been retaken.

Just imagine what another goal just before half time could have done for Barcelona.

There may be more than a goal difference between PSG and Barca come full-time but Ronald Koeman's side would have had the momentum heading into the second half.

After what happened in 2017 at the Camp Nou between the two sides, the Spanish side would have fancied their chances of doing something similar.

As it is, PSG got away with one.

