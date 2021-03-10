Liverpool transfer news: Barcelona eye star in potential big-name bargain spree

While Jurgen Klopp has suggested there will be no root-and-stem-rebuild of his Liverpool team despite a miserable defence of their Premier League title, the future of one man is particularly interesting.

Indeed, with Georginio Wijnaldum out of contract in the summer and no sign of a new one as things stand, the Dutchman is currently looking likely to leave Anfield after a glittering six-year stint at the club.

According to EuroSport, the 30-year-old forms part of a bargain shopping list drawn up by Barcelona.

Indeed, with the Spanish giants understood to be in a period of financial difficulty right now, the former Newcastle United midfielder is believed to be a target, given his contractual status.

Strongly linked with a move to the Camp Nou last summer after Ronald Koeman - under whom he played at international level - took over, Wijnaldum is believed to be alongside Sergio Aguero and David Alaba as their potential targets.

A player to have written himself into Liverpool's history books following his famous two goals in the iconic 4-0 defeat of the Spanish giants in the Champions League semi-final of 2019, this could be the final few months for him on Merseyside.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

With Curtis Jones emerging as a genuine first-team option of late, now does appear to be a natural time to move Wijnaldum on.

While this clearly isn't exactly a vintage year for Liverpool, he is making fewer tackles, clearances, blocks and dribbles per game compared to last year (via WhoScored).

At 30, it's tough to imagine there being much of a sustained increase going forward, so allowing him to move on is a good way of freeing up space on the wage bill.

A wonderful addition back in 2016, he has certainly played his part in helping take Liverpool back to the top of the footballing world but this does look like a natural time to end their journey together.

For Liverpool, it's time to rebuild where they can.

