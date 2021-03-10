Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus crashed out of the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Juventus trailed from their first leg, with Porto winning 2-1 in Portugal.

Despite going 1-0 down in Turin, The Old Lady managed to take it to extra time thanks to two goals from Federico Chiesa.

But Sergio Oliveira's late free-kick condemned them to defeat.

Adrien Rabiot's 118th minute goal gave Juventus hope but they couldn't find another as they crashed out on away goals.

And there was another big casualty on Wednesday evening as Barcelona and Lionel Messi were defeated by Paris Saint-Germain.

Barca had a mountain to climb after losing 4-1 in Catalonia.

Their task was made even harder when Kylian Mbappe struck from the spot at the Parc des Princes, giving PSG a four-goal advantage over two legs.

Messi pulled one back with a quite incredible goal.

The Argentine forward picked the ball up and unleashed a brilliant effort into the top corner from 30 yards.

They were given yet more hope when they were awarded a penalty just before half-time.

But Messi's spot-kick was saved by Keylor Navas, meaning Barca needed to score at least three goals in the second 45 minutes.

And they failed to find another way past Navas as they crashed out of the competition.

An incredible stat has emerged following Barcelona's exit.

For the first time in 16 years, the Champions League quarter-finals will not feature Messi or Ronaldo.

In 2005, Messi's Barcelona were beaten 5-4 by Jose Mourinho's Chelsea on aggregate, while Ronaldo's Manchester United fell 2-0 over two legs to AC Milan.

It seems like it's an end of an era. Ronaldo is now 36 and Messi is a few months away from his 34th birthday.

They have been at the summit of world football for so long but it appears their powers are finally fading.

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are viewed as the incredible duos successors and they are both safely into the last eight.

Maybe the torch has been passed on.

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

News Now - Sport News