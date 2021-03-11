Liverpool have finally won at home…sort of.

Jurgen Klopp’s side headed back to Budapest for the second leg of their last-16 tie against RB Leipzig.

Three weeks previously, the Reds ran out 2-0 winners in Hungary during what was supposed to be their away tie. Goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane put them in the driving seat in the tie.

And it was deja-vu in the ‘home’ leg.

Liverpool missed a hatful of chances in the first half before Salah and Mane once again scored two second half goals to seal a comfortable 4-0 aggregate win.

For once, a very pleasing 90 minutes for Liverpool.

There were positives everywhere you look.

A clean sheet. Nat Phillips’ display. Fabinho looking good back in midfield. Diogo Jota getting more minutes under his best. Mane and Salah back amongst the goals.

But the performance from Thiago has also gone down very well with Liverpool fans.

The Spaniard has experienced a tough start to his Liverpool career so far but he produced one of the best performance for the club on Wednesday night.

The highlight of his performance with a quite sensational volleyed pass which put Salah through on goal in the first half. With the ball bouncing, Thiago leapt into the air to volley it into the path of Salah.

Thiago was denied a superb assist as Salah and then Mane were denied by former Liverpool goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi.

It was some pass, through.

But Thiago wasn’t alone in producing a brilliant performance in Liverpool’s midfield. For the first time in months, Fabinho played in his favoured No.6 role - and he earned the Man of the Match award.

On the Brazilian’s performance, Klopp joked: “I told him on the way downstairs ‘so, you like the No.6 position more, eh?’ He couldn’t show it more!

“We all want Fab as the 6. Tonight he played there and the two centre-halves played an incredible game.”

News Now - Sport News