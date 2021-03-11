Kylian Mbappe made his mark against Barcelona once again on Wednesday evening.

Three weeks ago, the French superstar scored a brilliant hat-trick as PSG defeated Barcelona 4-1 at Camp Nou.

And, in the second leg at the Parc des Princes, he would score PSG's goal as the two sides drew 1-1.

PSG were controversially given a spot-kick when Clement Lenglet unintentionally felled Mauro Icardi in the box.

Mbappe stepped up and he showed nerves of steel as he dispatched past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barcelona's top youngster, Pedri, also contributed significantly in the match.

He recorded an assist as he completed 78 minutes.

The 18-year-old has a very big future ahead of him and it seems that Mbappe shares that view.

The two were spotted exchanging jerseys at the final whistle.

And, according to a few journalists, it is is believed that Mbappe actually asked Pedri for his shirt.

It's good to see game recognise game.

Pedri is still making a name for himself at Barcelona but he has all the tools needed to become one of the world's best players in the future.

As for Mbappe, he is a World Cup winner who is looking to add the Champions League to his resume.

He is arguably the world's best player but, in the eyes of Pedri, he still has a long way to go to match Messi.

The youngster said in his post-match interview, per ESPN: "He [Mbappe] has the talent, but he has a lot to improve to match Messi's level."

That's not a criticism at all. Mbappe is extraordinary but Messi has been at the top of world football for the past 15 years.

Mbappe is showing signs of greatness though and it's incredible to think what he's doing on the football pitch at just 22 years old.

