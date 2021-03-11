We are getting to that time of year again where images of football club's kits for next season are being 'leaked'.

The importance of making kits look nice is paramount as shirt sales can bring in a lot of money.

However, it's also important that kits look different every year.

Football fans aren't going to want to buy their club's new shirt if it looks similar to one they already own.

For that reason, clubs are taking more and more risks every year.

Footy Headlines revealed Chelsea's 2021/22 home kit last week and it's fair to say they went down the 'unique route.'

While it's blue, as per usual, it features a zig-zag pattern on the body of the shirt.

And it hasn't gone down very well with fans of the club. You can view it below.

Our rating - 3/10

Footy Headlines have now released images of the home jersey that Spurs will wear next season.

You can view an image of it below...

Footy Headlines gave an in-depth description of what the kit will look like.

Their website reads: "The Nike Tottenham Hotspur 2021-2022 home jersey features the club's traditional colors - white and navy blue.

"It's a very clean look that does not feature any other accents color - the yellow from this season's kit is gone.

"Inside the collar is the club's first-ever logo. A unique element of the Nike Tottenham Hotspur F.C. 2021-2022 shirt can be found on the side panels - the Nike Tottenham 21-22 shirt comes with an one-of-a-kind floral pattern."

While it's nice, Spurs' kit is plain and for that reason we can't see it being a big seller.

Our Rating: 5/10

A few other home kits designed by Nike have also been 'leaked'.

Like Chelsea, Barcelona's home kit for the 2021/22 season is also unique.

Our Rating: 2/10

Atletico's home strip for next season has also been 'leaked' and we've left the best until last.

It's bold, it must be said, but it could be one that's loved by some and hated by others.

Our rating: 8/10

