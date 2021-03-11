The New York Times journalist Rory Smith believes that Liverpool may want to sell Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane this summer, but doubts whether any club will be able to buy either of the wingers.

The attacking pair were in stunning form last season, scoring 37 league goals between them as Liverpool stormed to their first championship win in 30 years.

Despite this, Smith's instinct tells him that the Reds would have been happy to offload one of them last year, and would be willing to do the same this summer. However, he feels that rival clubs are not in a position to pay the transfer fee that Liverpool will demand for their prized assets.

Speaking on the Football Daily podcast, Smith said: "I’m pretty sure, don’t know for certain, but my instinct is that either last summer or this summer Liverpool would have expected to sell either Mane or Salah for a huge amount of money to Spain, and that’s not going to happen either.

"So Abbas Issa, Salah’s agent, after Salah was taken off against Chelsea, put out that kind if cryptic tweet, and the stories that followed it were all, ‘is Salah going to go?’, ‘Is this the final straw for Salah?’. Who’s he going to? Who’s paying Liverpool the amount of money it would cost to sign Mohamed Salah?

"Barcelona have got a billion euros in debt. Real Madrid are trying to build a new stadium. There’s PSG, which is possible if PSG want to sign a 29-year-old Mohamed Salah, and he won’t go to another English club. There’s no market for these players."

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

12 months ago, it may have seemed ridiculous to even consider selling either Salah or Mane. Now it makes a lot more sense, particularly given that the duo have been some way off their devastating best in recent months.

Salah started the campaign well, scoring 13 league goals before the turn of the year. He has managed just four in 2021, though, as his form has dipped dramatically.

Mane has struggled even more. After scoring four times in as many league appearances at the start of the season, he has netted just once in the Premier League in 2021, and looks bereft of confidence at the moment.

With the benefit of hindsight, perhaps the Merseyside club would have been better off allowing one of their star players to leave last summer so that they could start to freshen up the squad at that point.

Instead, the team has remained largely unchanged this term, leading to a disappointing title defence which has seen them drop to eighth in the league.

Ideally, they would be able to bid farewell to Salah or Mane at the end of the season so that the rebuilding process can begin. However, as Smith points out, that will be far from a formality, and could leave Jurgen Klopp having to turn things around in 2021/22 with a similar core of players at his disposal.

