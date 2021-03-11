Liverpool must wish they played every game in the Champions League right now.

It can't be underplayed just how impressive defeating RB Leipzig by an aggregate score of 4-0 really is, never mind when you frame it within the context of the Reds' dismal Premier League form.

It's hard to believe that the same club that suffered their sixth consecutive Anfield defeat at the hands of Fulham proceeded to swagger its way past last season's European semi-finalists.

Liverpool 2-0 RB Leipzig (4-0)

But that's exactly what Jurgen Klopp achieved in mid-week, progressing to the Champions League quarter-finals and prompting jokes that Liverpool should play all their home games in Budapest.

And given the anomalous nature of Liverpool's impressive display within their 2021 woes, you can bet that Klopp will be combing back through the performance in greater detail than ever.

However, while Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah will grab the headlines for finding the net, you can bet that Klopp will pin much of Liverpool's success on the output of their midfielders.

Liverpool's strength in midfield

Besides, the difference between Liverpool playing with Fabinho in midfield as opposed to the back four couldn't be clearer with the Brazilian cruised his way to the Man of the Match award.

It's easy to forget that Fabinho is in fact a midfielder when you consider how many times he's been drafted in at centre-back with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip on the treatment table.

But for all his brilliance filling in across the back-line, it's clear that his finest displays come when he's deployed in his favoured position and it brings the best out of the players around him, too.

Thiago and Fabinho's individual highlights

After all, it's no coincidence that Fabinho strutting his stuff in the centre of the park coincided with Thiago Alcantara producing one of his finest performances in a Liverpool jersey.

In fact, such was the impressive nature of Thiago and Fabinho's partnership in midfield against Leipzig that Twitter user @CF_Comps merged their brilliant highlights into a two-minute montage.

And let's just say that the compilation hasn't amassed more than 700 retweets and 2,500 'likes' at the time of writing for being boring, so be sure to check out the thrilling footage down below:

Oh my word. RB Leipzig must have been sick of the sight of them - they were everywhere.

Could they save Liverpool's season?

It would be unwise to get too carried away with Thiago and Fabinho's performances, don't get me wrong, but there's reason to think that this combination could save Liverpool's season.

If they can produce that sort of display against one of Europe's most underrated sides and replicate it in the Premier League, then Liverpool will be laughing their way back up the table.

Besides, it's only because of Liverpool's injury crisis that we haven't seen this relationship more often because the magnificence of the £97.2 million-rated duo isn't exactly something new.

They are, after all, two of the best players in the world at their respective midfield roles and seeing them bounce off each other so effortlessly last night will give Kopites hope going forward.

For all of Liverpool's woes this season, let the dazzling midfield displays of Thiago and Fabinho remind you that the Reds will be a force to reckon with when they're back to full strength.

