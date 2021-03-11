Twenty four hours after his eternal rival crashed out of the Champions League, Lionel Messi was also dumped out of the competition.

In truth, his Barcelona side were staring elimination in the face three weeks ago after their 4-1 defeat at home to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg.

It would take another Remontada for Barca to progress into the quarter-finals.

Kylian Mbappe’s penalty didn’t really change the task for Ronald Koeman’s side as they still required four goals.

They only managed one - but what a goal it was.

Messi picked up the ball 35 yards out, took a few strides forward and smashed an unstoppable shot into the top corner of Keylor Navas’ goal.

Before half-time, Messi had an opportunity 20 yards closer to the goal when Barca were awarded a penalty for a foul on Antoine Griezmann. However, the Argentine saw his spot-kick saved onto the bar by Navas.

Replays showed that the penalty should have retaken as Marco Verratti had encroached into the D of the penalty area before he cleared the ball.

But VAR didn’t spot it and PSG survived to ease into the quarter-finals.

Was this the last time we’d see Messi in the Champions League for Barcelona?

His current contract expires at the end of the season and it’s looking increasingly likely he will walk away from the Camp Nou.

He would have loved nothing more than to walk away winning his fifth Champions League trophy.

But it wasn’t to be.

In truth, Messi probably knew his chances of winning this season’s Champions League were over after the first leg. But that didn’t stop him from looking heartbroken at full-time.

But an old friend was on hand to help cheer him up - or at least try.

PSG’s Angel di Maria went straight over to Messi and attempted to comfort him. It looked to work as well as Messi returned a heartbroken smile at his compatriot’s comforting words.

Beautiful.

Unsurprisingly, Koeman was asked about Messi’s future after his side exited the tournament and the Dutchman was hopeful that the talented squad can convince him to stay.

"Leo's seen for a while that the team is improving with the changes we've made," Koeman said, per Goal.

"[There are] many youngsters with quality and a big future coming in, so it's not a question of having doubts about this team."

