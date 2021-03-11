The women of NXT have made sports-entertainment history once again.

General Manager William Regal not only introduced the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles on Wednesday night, but also crowned Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez as the first champions in light of their victory in the first-ever Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

However, Kai & Gonzalez reign would be short-lived.

They were immediately challenged by the women they defeated to win the Dusty Cup: Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart.

Unlike their previous matchup at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, this time Moon & Blackheart came out on top to capture the titles.

Their victory ended the reign of Kai and Gonzalez just one hour after they had been crowned as the first-ever women's tag champions.

Blackheart & Moon took control early and were able to dictate the pace of the bout, using their high-octane offence to prevent their opponents from ever finding a rhythm.

There were plenty of flashpoints throughout the match, which concluded when Gonzalez saved Kai from Blackheart's cover following a brutal double-team wheelbarrow slam, before countering Moon's attempt at the Eclipse.

But Blackheart sent Kai flying into both of them, causing them to crash to the outside.

With Gonzalez out of the picture, Blackheart caught Kai with a bridging matchbook cover for a three-count, shocking the inaugural champions and swiftly ending their reign.

After what happened last week with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, the defeated duo just can't catch a break recently, can they?

The Women's Tag Team Championship match was just one of the many huge moments on NXT this week.

Two other title bouts took place, with Finn Balor and Io Shirai successfully defending their belts, while GM Regal also made a massive announcement about the next TakeOver event.

For the first time ever, ahead of WrestleMania 37, NXT TakeOver will be a two-night event, taking place on Wednesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8.

