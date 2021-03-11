Sheffield Wednesday opinion: Owls should consider cashing in on Ipswich-linked forward

Sheffield Wednesday's dismal 2020/21 campaign hit another roadblock last weekend as they succumbed to a 3-0 defeat in their showdown with Reading.

Currently seven points adrift of safety in the Championship, Wednesday will need a minor miracle to avoid relegation to the third-tier in May.

Set to host league leaders Norwich City at Hillsborough on Saturday, the Owls may find it difficult to avoid defeat to Daniel Farke's side.

Although manager Darren Moore will be concentrating on the difficult task of trying to maintain Wednesday's Championship status between now and the end of the season, he may need to make a decision on the future of one of his players in the coming months.

According to the Sheffield Star, the Owls are reportedly unwilling to part

ways with forward Josh Windass who was linked with a move to League One side Ipswich Town earlier this week.

Since joining Wednesday last September on a permanent basis for a fee thought to be in the region of £500,000 from Wigan Athletic, the 27-year-old has made 32 appearances for the club in all

competitions.

Unable to produce the goods on a consistent basis, Windass has only managed to score five league goals for the Owls during the current campaign despite making 23 starts.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Windass has ultimately failed to deliver in front of goal this season for Wednesday, it could be argued that the club ought to reconsider their current stance on his future at Hillsborough.

Whilst service has been hard to come by in an Owls side which has only managed

to net 24 league goals in total, the forward has struggled to kick-on following a 2019/20 campaign in which he netted seven goals in 25 appearances.

Given that the forward’s existing deal at Hillsborough expires in 2022, Wednesday could opt to

sell him as it will allow them to pull together some funds should they be relegated which in turn could be used to draft in reinforcements capable of competing towards the upper echelons of League One.

Despite registering a club-high total of 1.7 shots per game, Windass has only managed to convert 5 of these attempts into goals in the Championship. Furthermore, his pass success rate of 78.4% has not equated into assists as he has only set up one goal for his team-mates whilst averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.42.

Considering some of the financial problems the club have faced, trying to raise funds by selling him while is still possible might be a wiser way to go, given his lack of impact.

Having failed to push on since leaving Rangers in 2018, the forward may benefit from a fresh start away from Wednesday as it could revive his career.

