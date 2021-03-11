Lionel Messi played in what could ultimately represent his final Champions League game in a Barcelona shirt last night.

Ronald Koeman's side travelled to Paris Saint-Germain with a mountain to climb having lost the first leg 4-1 at Camp Nou but, when Messi is involved, we know to expect the unexpected.

A stunning long-range effort from the legendary Argentine cancelled out Kylian Mbappe's opener in the first-half, but Barca weren't able to mount a famous fightback and the game finished 1-1 on the night.

The result consigned Messi to an underwhelming last-16 exit from Europe's elite knockout competition.

With uncertainty regarding his future still dominating media headlines and stealing the attention of football fans worldwide, the Parc Des Princes encounter could have been his final European bow in the iconic Blaugrana colours.

His contract is due to expire in June 2021, and his attempt to force an exit last summer would suggest that he's eager for a new challenge.

If his potential suitors needed any reminding of Messi's ability to bewitch audiences and bamboozle dumbfounded defenders, then they might want to cast their eye over the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's highlights from the game.

Aside from his penalty miss at the end of the first-half, Messi was in typically mesmerising form and the display warranted the production of a two-minute long highlights reel.

Featuring his spectacular long-range goal, plenty of slaloms through the heart of PSG's defence, an attempted bicycle kick and moments of intricate wizardry to navigate out of tight spaces, this compilation proves he's still one of the very best on the planet.

It was a captivating display that earned plenty of gushing praise on social media.

While most would consider Messi to be above mere mortals, one fan on Twitter was so impressed that he suggested fans should ingest every last snippet of Messi in action before he calls time on his career.

As the end of an era at Barcelona beckons for Messi, the world awaits to see how his next chapter will take shape.

