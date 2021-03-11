Damian Priest made quite the splash with his main roster WWE debut earlier this year.

Fans got their first glimpse of 'The Archer of Infamy' at the Royal Rumble when he entered at the No.14 spot and eliminated four opponents.

He then debuted on RAW the following night and picked up a win against The Miz - who went on to become WWE champion - in an impressive showing.

There's no doubt that Priest has a hell of a lot of potential and has been touted as a future main event star.

But who has inspired him throughout his already impressive career? Well, this week, 'The Archer' was asked to name his WWE Mount Rushmore and he didn't disappoint.

"Four sucks. I have so many. Undertaker’s definitely on there, The Rock is there, and I think it has to be Triple H and Shawn Michaels," Priest told SunSport.

"Undertaker’s always going to be there. He’s the one that made me fall in love with the business when I was a kid.

"And The Rock - just the way he is, not just the wrestling. I came from a similar background. I came from nothing."

Priest also revealed that he could easily have included Edge and Stone Cold Steve Austin because they are two of the many stars that he was inspired by growing up.

"There are just so many people who I've watched since I was a kid and inspired me. But right now, those are the four."

Very few will be disagreeing with the picks Priest has made for his WWE Mount Rushmore. The only star that perhaps doesn't always appear is Triple H.

But given how much influence The Game would have had on Damian's career in NXT, it's hardly surprising that he looks up to him.

Stone Cold probably won't be too happy to miss out though...

