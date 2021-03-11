Anthony Joshua is ramping up preparations as he edges towards a potential undisputed title bout with Tyson Fury.

Fury and Joshua have been circling each other for years but it finally looks like the pair will finally come to blows this year.

It promises to be the biggest event in the history of British boxing, and one of the biggest heavyweight slugfests of all time.

Joshua is looking in fine fettle going at the moment after sharing an image from one of his workouts showing him looking absolutely stacked to the nines.

He has also seen in-ring action far more recently than Fury has, fighting Kubrat Pulev din November, while Fury has not been involved in competitive boxing for over a year.

It was during that Pulev bout that AJ really laid down a marker though, making light work of a potentially dangerous opponent.

It was nothing short of a Joshua masterclass that would eventually culminate in a massive KO.

However, Joshua recently revealed that he benefited from free ringside advice from one of the greatest fighters in the game.

50-0 undefeated superstar Floyd Mayweather was a surprise attendee at the November 2020 bout and he couldn't help himself but offer the British star some simple advice during the fight.

Speaking to JD Sports, Joshua said:

“When I put my hand up there I could hear Mayweather, ‘Jab, jab champ.’

“That’s when I kind of acknowledged him. It was the first time we were allowed fans back in stadiums and Mayweather was in the stadium.

"It’s an honour to have him in the house, I respect him highly for what he’s achieved.

"He came to see me perform and I pulled out one of his favourite moves which is the pull counter."

It turned out to be sage advice as Joshua proceeded to take Pulev apart.

Now, AJ will be fiercely focussed on the challenge of Fury. While we are yet to have confirmation of the venue, you can be sure that Mayweather will be in attendance once again.

