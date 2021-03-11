Juventus have been urged to sell Cristiano Ronaldo by their former president Giovanni Gigli.

Ronaldo has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week following his role in the Old Lady's exit from the Champions League.

A free-kick from Sergio Oliveira proved to be the decisive goal in Porto's triumph over Juve in their last-16 clash, but it was a strike that should never have found its way into the net.

The Portuguese legend was part of a wall that turned its back on Oliveira's strike and created a gap for the ball to find its way into the bottom corner.

On Wednesday, Lionel Messi then joined his long-standing nemesis in exiting the Champions League at the last-16 stage in what could yet represent his final European bow in a Barcelona shirt.

But could Ronaldo have also played his final Champions League game for Juventus?

Well, there's little to suggest that an exit is on the cards for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, but Gigli, who was president of the Serie A giants between 2006 and 2009 in the wake of Calciopoli, believes a departure should be in the offing.

While speaking to Radio Punto Nuovo (via Goal), Gigli stated that Juve's outlay simply doesn't justify the return when asked if Ronaldo was the wrong choice for the Serie A giants.

"Absolutely, yes! I said that on his very first day at Juventus. He is a great champion but is too expensive.

“Now it's up to Juventus. They've been paying him €1m per goal. [Juve president Andrea] Agnelli must be self-critical, but he doesn't have great collaborators.

“The club should free Ronaldo at the end of the season and the same goes for [Fabio] Paratici. Maybe Agnelli had promoted him to remove him from his position afterwards. This could be the scenario.”

Ronaldo's contract is due to expire in June 2022, so the upcoming summer window represents the last opportunity to attract a significant fee for his services.

With a goal scoring return of 27 goals in 32 games so far this season, there's unlikely to be a shortage of potential suitors if Juve decide to cash in.

