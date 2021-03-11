Journalist James Pearce believes Nathaniel Phillips is deserving of a run in the team following Liverpool’s Champions League victory over RB Leipzig.

On Wednesday evening, Liverpool booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, as they secured a second-leg triumph over the German side.

Despite a number of golden opportunities for the Reds, Liverpool eventually converted through Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to record a 2-0 win, and a 4-0 aggregate victory.

Furthermore, Jurgen Klopp’s side kept a clean sheet, with centre-back Nathaniel Phillips operating in the heart of the defence.

The Athletic’s Liverpool correspondent Pearce was particularly impressed with the 23-year-old’s contribution.

“He was so good,” Pearce told The Athletic discussion page.

“Certainly repaid the manager’s faith. Deserves a run in the team.”

GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Kelly says…

Initially, Phillips has been somewhat of a make-shift solution to Liverpool’s defensive problems due to the injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

However, his recent display on the continental stage demonstrates how the former Stuttgart loanee can rub shoulders with Europe’s elite.

According to WhoScored statistics, Phillips provided an average rating of 7.07 and appeared to comfortably fit in alongside Liverpool's top performers such as Thiago, Salah, and Mane.

Furthermore, the central defender managed to record the joint-highest aerial duels amongst the Liverpool players and also made three tackles.

Therefore, it's evident that Phillips played an integral role in maintaining a clean sheet in Budapest.

So far this season, the defender has made 13 appearances across all competitions and alluding to Pearce’s point, it appears that the manager’s belief in the defender is starting to pay dividends.

