WrestleMania 37 is now less than five weeks away and the card is starting to shape up.

As of writing, two matches have been confirmed for 'The Showcase of the Immortals' which will take place over two nights on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11.

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Universal Championship against Royal Rumble winner Edge in what's expected to be one of the main events.

The Women's Royal Rumble winner, Bianca Belair, has also chosen to face a star from the Blue Brand and she'll battle Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

While WrestleMania is fast approaching, WWE have only set two matches in stone - and one of those could even change.

At Fastlane, Reigns defends his belt against Daniel Bryan and should he lose, the landscape of WWE will shift just days before the biggest show of the year.

Reigns vs Bryan is already confirmed for Fastlane and according to respected journalist Bryan Alvarez, it won't be the only big match on the card.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, he noted that WWE plan to have Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus in a Last Man Standing match at the PPV.

Per WrestlingNews.co, the stipulation was decided on Monday and it will soon be announced that the winner of the match will go on to challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Title at WrestleMania.

As of now, the plan reportedly has McIntyre challenging for the championship at 'Mania in April - so it's likely he'd come out on top at Fastlane.

These, of course, are all just reports and things can indeed change at any moment - we've seen that happen plenty of times before.

But with WrestleMania just weeks away, it makes sense for WWE to start locking down matches for the card and it seems we'll know a lot more following Fastlane on March 21.

News Now - Sport News