Fantasy Football: It's a good time to invest in Everton players

After Everton looked back on track in their pursuit for Champions League football this season, they endured a set-back following their defeat to Chelsea on Monday. Carlo Ancelotti's side lost 2-0 to end a three-match winning run and to dent their top-four hopes.

That being said, Everton players are even more valuable in the next few game weeks than ever before. Despite their poor performance against Chelsea, the Toffees face Burnley (H), Crystal Palace (H) and Brighton (A) in a favourable run of three fixtures.

Therefore, we take a look at four Everton players that could help bolster your FPL team over the next few weeks. Unfortunately, they miss GW29, but their run of games should be enough to persuade you to consider them ahead of GW28.

Lucas Digne (£6.2m) - Defender

Everton defender Lucas Digne has been in good form since his return from injury. He missed seven games with an ankle injury earlier in the season but has provided attacking and defensive returns in six of his last 11 games, producing three assists and keeping three clean sheets.

Before their defeat to Chelsea, Everton were putting in great defensive displays and Digne's attacking edge cemented his case for being a top FPL defender above others. Now that Everton have a favourable run, Digne might be a great asset to own.

He is priced as quite an expensive defender at £6.2m and is owned by 10.0% of FPL managers. All three of their next fixtures are against teams that have struggled in front of goal this season, especially Burnley, which is a good sign that Digne might be a worthwhile investment in the coming weeks.

Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) - Midfielder

Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson is a tough pick to choose but one that can be very rewarding at times. His sporadic minutes make him a difficult choice, but when he does play it often ends in rejoice for his FPL managers.

Sigurdsson is the Toffees' highest-scoring midfielder in FPL this term, scoring four goals and producing four assists to earn 87 FPL points. His good form, however, is most prominent right now. The Icelandic international has scored once and produced two assists in his last four outings.

With Abdoulaye Doucoure out with a foot injury for the next few weeks and James Rodriguez listed as doubtful, Sigurdsson could be inline for a starting berth over the next few gameweeks.

There is no better time for him to come into the side either, especially against the likes of Crystal Palace in GW30, who have the second-worst defensive record in the league.

Richarlison (£7.9m) - Forward

Everton's most in-form player at the moment is Brazi international Richarlison. The 23-year-old has been playing brilliantly in the last couple of games, bringing a spark to the Toffees squad when other players have picked up injuries.

Before the Chelsea defeat, he had scored in four consecutive matches, taking his tally to six goals for the season. He has also earned seven FPL bonus points in his last four games. What makes him so deadly going forward is his clinical finishing and he's not afraid to take shots on goal either -averaging 2.2 shots per game.

Against Chelsea he was quiet, but now that Everton have a good run of fixtures he could easily get back to scoring form. His natural goal-scoring ability makes him a stand out Everton forward, along with his strike partner...

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m) - Forward

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is another attractive forward option for your FPL team ahead of the next few game week's. The England international has been the Toffees' stand-out finisher this season, and has been a vital player for many FPL managers around the world.

Since suffering an injury back in the FA Cup fifth round, Calvert-Lewin has lost some of the good form he had been showing previously. He has scored 13 goals this season along with six assists but is without a goal in the last six appearances.

That being said, however, he has still been one of the Toffees' most threatening players and often does better against lesser opposition. He scored against all of Everton's next three opponents in the reverse fixtures this season, which could suggest the goals will start flooding in again over the next few game weeks.

