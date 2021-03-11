Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is eager to find a new challenge, according to AS.

The 27-year-old has one year remaining on his current deal, and is yet to agree a contract extension with Los Blancos.

Having been in the Spanish capital for the past decade, it is believed that Varane's stance is not centred around money, but on his desire for a fresh challenge elsewhere, with his likely destination being the Premier League.

Real are reportedly optimistic that they can convince him to stay, but would be happy to listen to offers if they are unable to change Varane's mind.

This could open the door for Manchester United to make their move for the centre-back. The Red Devils have been linked with the Frenchman recently, and with Real Madrid reportedly happy to sell to the Red Devils.

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

United appointed John Murtough as their first director of football on Tuesday. Bringing Varane over to Manchester in his first transfer window in the role represents a massive opportunity for him to instantly win over the club's supporters.

Over the years, Varane has proven himself to be a world-class operator at both club level and on the international stage.

During his 10 years in the Spanish capital, he has won four Champions Leagues and three Spanish titles. Meanwhile, he reached the European Championship final with France in 2016, before going one step further at the World Cup two years later, as Didier Deschamps' men lifted the sport's biggest prize for just the second time in the country's history.

1 of 20 Whose career is this? Anton Ferdinand George McCarthy Lee Barnard Freddie Sears

Now, a month shy of his 28th birthday, Varane is still at the peak of his powers. He has featured in all but one of Real's league matches this term, receiving an average game rating of 6.87.

The European giants have also handed him the captain's armband on five occasions across the course of the campaign, indicating that Varane has grown in stature at the club and is now viewed as a leader in the side.

United need a centre-back partner for Harry Maguire next season in order to close the gap on rivals Manchester City. Murtough securing a deal for Varane would give the team a real chance of doing just that.

News Now - Sport News