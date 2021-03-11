Celtic transfer exclusive: Rochdale's Kwadwo Baah a target

Regardless of the fact Celtic are currently without a manager, plans to revamp their playing squad ahead of next season are seemingly going full-steam ahead.

Indeed, with Sheffield Wednesday's Liam Shaw confirming he is set to cross the border in the summer after signing a pre-contract agreement with the club, GIVEMESPORT can exclusively reveal that Celtic are keen to talk to Rochdale's Kwadwo Baah.

They, along with Rangers and West Ham are eager to discuss a move with the 18-year-old winger after his move to Manchester City broke down as his contract enters its final stages.

Available on a free this summer, Celtic do have previous in this kind of deal. In fact, Shaw follows the likes of Moussa Dembele and Jeremie Frimpong to have left an English side for a move up to Glasgow.

Baah has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with Rochdale this season. Twenty-two appearances in League One have yieled three goals and two assists from his left-wing berth, with his performances doing enough to attract City's attention.

With that move now off, both Old Firm clubs are keen to speak to him about the prospect of joining them this summer, though they do face competition from within the Premier League too.

A major revamp of Celtic's playing squad has been mooted as a possibility this summer after a miserable campaign and, given they could theoretically sign him on a relatively low compensation deal as he'd be moving to a new country, Baah does look an attractive option.

