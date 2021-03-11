UFC tycoon Dana White is so confident that Youtuber Jake Paul will lose to Ben Askren – that he’s willing to risk $1 million.

The hefty bet was confirmed when White appeared on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast.

Paul – who has a perfect 2-0 professional boxing record – goes up against UFC welterweight Askren in next month’s fight, who will be making his professional boxing debut.

Yet White does not back the internet star to come up victorious in the bout, to the point of putting a significant amount of money on the line.

“I’ll bet a million dollars, that he loses this f****** fight,” vowed White. I bet a million dollars that he loses this fight!"

White has previously admitted to being a “degenerate gambler”, and has already lost a $1million bet that he placed on a boxing match.

But this didn’t seem to stop the 51-year-old from once again putting his money where his mouth is, as he doesn’t believe Paul stands a chance in next month’s fight.

“Let’s be real, Jack Paul isn’t a f****** boxer,” said White. This guy is a f****** YouTube kid.

"The kid he's going to fight is a decorated wrestler but he has fought real guys, he's been a world champion with another organisation."

Paul’s two victories have come against fellow Youtuber AnEsonGib in 2020, via a first-round TKO, and ex-NBA basketballer Nate Robinson by knockout last November.

But former middleweight champion Zeb Judah backed Paul to continue his 100% record.

“He (Paul) has been working hard,” argued Judah.

“It’s different though Dana. From when you’re standing up, you know from wrestling, when you’re standing up and letting hands slide.

"One thing I can say about him (Paul), is that he’s got hands – I’m not joking.”

Tyson also had a few words of warning for White, before whooping and hollering at the UFC boss's immense confidence that Paul would be beaten.

The fight is scheduled to take place on April 17, at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta.

News Now - Sport News