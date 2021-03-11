Watford opinion: Kabasele's return to fitness could hold key to promotion hopes

After securing a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest last weekend, Watford will be looking to make it three wins on the bounce when they face Cardiff City on Saturday.

Whilst manager Xisco Munoz will be wary of the threats that Mick McCarthy's Bluebirds side possess, his players could prove to be too strong for their counterparts if they perform at their very best.

Whereas the likes of Joao Pedro, Ismaila Sarr and Will Hughes are all in line to

feature at the Cardiff City Stadium this weekend, defender Christian Kabasele will be forced to watch on from the sidelines as he continues his rehabilitation from a knee injury.

However, the Belgian international has revealed that he could be in line to make his return to action next month after resuming individual training this week.

Speaking to the club's official website (as cited by the Watford Observer) about his side's promotion push, Kabasele said: "It's exciting, we're in a very good position now.

"Before this, we weren't in the first two positions but now we are there and we need to everything we can to stay there.

"The pressure will increase for sure.

"We'll have some big games in April so we will need everybody for this time

and hopefully I'll be able to help the team as well."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although Watford have managed to cope rather well without Kabasele's presence at

the back, the defender's return may help them achieve their goal of

promotion in May.

During the 17 Championship games that he has played this season, the defender has averaged an impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.91.

Particularly promising during the club's clashes with Nottingham Forest and Rotherham United in December in which he posted ratings of 7.33 and 8.93, and he will be aiming to replicate these displays during the closing stages of the season.

In the showdown with the Millers, the defender not only illustrated that he is more than capable with the ball at his feet by recording a pass success rate of 91.3% but he also guided his side to a clean-sheet by amassing four interceptions and six clearances during the game.

The 30-year-old may initially find it difficult to displace the likes of William Troost-Ekong and Francisco Sierralta from Munoz's starting eleven, though he could still play a pivotal role in helping his side make an immediate return to the Premier League as Watford face a hectic April schedule of six games which will require a fair amount of squad rotation in order to maintain fitness levels.

By proving his worth between now and the end of the season, Kabasele could earn himself a new contract with his existing deal set to expire in June.

