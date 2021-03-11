Sheffield Wednesday news: Midfielder confirms upcoming departure

Sheffield Wednesday's roller-coaster of a season took another twist yesterday as one of their young talents revealed that he will be leaving Hillsborough this summer.

Following months of speculation, Liam Shaw has resolved his future by opting to join Celtic on a free transfer following the culmination of the current campaign.

Taking to his official Twitter account to confirm the news, the defender posted: "After discussing the options with my family, I have decided to take on a new challenge and so I've agreed to join Celtic, one of the most famous and prestigious clubs in the world, on July 1st.

"Until the last kick of the ball on the final game of this season, I will continue to give my all for Sheffield Wednesday and to help my team-mates.

"I work hard every day in order to make my family proud and I'll always give everything in training and in games.

"I'm determined to contribute as much as possible to the team, so we have a successful end to the season."

Following Shaw's announcement, Wednesday confirmed on their official website that they are currently investigating the midfielder's pre-contract agreement with Celtic over the announcement of the transfer.

Since making his debut for the Owls in their clash with Queens Park Rangers last season, the teenager has featured on 18 occasions during the current campaign in all competitions.

Having revealed his next step, Shaw will now be focused on helping Wednesday in their push for survival in the coming months.

Currently 23rd in the Championship standings, the Owls could move within four points of safety if they beat Norwich City on Saturday.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably a blow for Wednesday as Shaw has illustrated fleeting signs of promise during what has been a tough season for the club.

Particularly impressive during the club's clashes with Middlesbrough, in which he scored the decisive goal in a 2-1 win, and Derby County where he achieved a WhoScored match rating of 7.67, the midfielder unsurprisingly caught the attention of Celtic earlier this year.

Given that Shaw is now set to leave, the Owls will need to be looking into the possibility of drafting up a list of replacements.

However, any potential move for a new midfielder this summer will depend on whether the Owls can maintain their second-tier status as doing so will allow them to attract better players.

