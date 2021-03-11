Derby County news: Wayne Rooney reveals selection headache ahead of Millwall match-up

Derby County extended the gap between them and the relegation zone to seven points last night by securing a point in their clash with Barnsley at Oakwell.

Despite the Tykes entering this fixture brimming with confidence having won their last seven games in the Championship, they were unable to breakdown a resilient Rams side.

Following a quiet first-half, Barnsley squandered the first big opportunity of the game as Conor Chaplin fired his effort at Rams goalkeeper Kelle Roos.

Derby then created two chances of their own as Lee Gregory was denied by Tykes shot-stopper Brad Collins before Graeme Shinnie's effort struck the inside of the post.

As a result of this draw, the Rams climbed above Huddersfield Town to 18th in the Championship standings.

Reflecting on his side's performance, Derby manager Wayne Rooney praised Roos for his solid display in goal and admitted that he faces a selection headache ahead of the club's showdown with Millwall as David Marshall will be available after recovering from injury.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph about Roos' display, the Rams boss said: "Kelle's handling was excellent and his kicking was good in difficult conditions.

"I am pleased for him because he has been training very well.

"He has come in for the last three games and he has given me a decision to make.

"Marshy [Marshall] is back fit for Saturday and there is competition for places for that spot."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Having produced an impressive performance at Oakwell for his side yesterday which earned him a WhoScored match rating of 7.03, Roos will be hoping that he has done enough to keep his place in the side ahead of Marshall.

However, when you consider that his team-mate has started 28 games in the Championship this season, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Roos is replaced for this weekend's clash.

By using the momentum gained from their display against in-form Barnsley to their advantage this weekend, Derby could take a step closer to survival with a victory over Millwall at Pride Park.

It is important however that the Rams do not underestimate a Lions side who have only lost five league games on their travels with a long way still to go in the season. Either way, the goalkeeping department looks strong.

