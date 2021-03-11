Has Lionel Messi played his final Champions League match for Barcelona?

That’s certainly the belief as his side crashed out at the last-16 stage to Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi did score a sensational goal during the second leg but he couldn’t overturn their 4-1 defeat from the first leg.

With his contract expiring in the summer, it might be time for the curtain to come down on Messi’s incredible career at Camp Nou.

However, there’s hope that Messi could be tempted to stay at the club thanks to the incredible talent coming through.

It could something that BT Sport pundits Joe Cole and Owen Hargreaves analysed after Barcelona’s elimination.

In a graphic which showed some of Barca’s youngsters, they insisted "Messi will be sitting there and he'll get back on the plane tonight and he'll probably think - I can work with this."

Ronald Koeman echoed those comments and suggested the next generation could convince Messi to stay in Spain for a little while longer.

"Leo has seen for quite some time that the team is improving thanks to all the changes we’ve made," Koeman said. "Particularly, we have young players of great quality. We’ve got a great future ahead. Leo can’t have any doubts about what the future holds for this team."

We’re talking about the likes of Ansu Fati, Ilaix Moriba, Sergino Dest, Riqui Puig, Francisco Trincao and Frenkie de Jong.

But perhaps the most talented youngster of them all is Pedri.

The 18-year-old 79 minutes during the second leg against PSG and showed glimpses of his incredible talent.

But there was one moment that deserves attention.

In the second half, Pedri was surrounded by three PSG players and appeared to be running down a dead end. But he showed some sensational dribbling ability and quick feet to escape and keep possession.

Andres Iniesta, is that you?

After the match, the £45m-rated youngster was seen swapping shirts with fellow wonderkid Kylian Mbappe with many claiming the Frenchman had actually asked him for a swap.

From one future superstar to another.

