Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has revealed his full leg day routine – and it looks like hell.

The former WWE superstar is starring in the upcoming DC movie Black Adam, and has provided an insight into his training regime and diet to his millions of social media followers, referring to the workouts as 'a son of a b****.'

Everyday starts with an intense cardio session on an empty stomach, with the evenings reserved for strength training in the weights room, combining up to five exercises simultaneously.

"Today's split tonight was back and biceps, and a lot of implementation of supersets, tri-sets, and giant sets,” said The Rock on Instagram.

"Four to five exercises per set, three sets of those - and it's a son of a bitch.

“I always liken the giant sets to the fourth or fifth-round of a UFC fight, those champions rounds where you really got to pull everything you’ve got inside – and give it your all.”

These brutal sounding techniques feature in Johnson’s recent workout post: an excruciating leg session.

After a 30-minute warm up, the routine features a seemingly impossible giant set, containing five different exercises:

• Leg extensions/leg curls

• Compound pressing movement

• Chain lunges

• Shark pit squats

• Barbell squats

The Rock doesn’t put a limit on how many sets need to be completed, suggesting repetition until your legs can no longer function properly.

But then the Hollywood actor somehow manages to work on his calves and hamstrings before calling it a day.

Despite the tough days in the gym - unsurprisingly - The Rock wouldn’t have it any other way.

“There’s nothing like pushing, and pulling, and taxing your muscles and central nervous system,” explained Johnson.

“And pushing yourself to almost what you think is your limit, then pushing yourself beyond that.

“There’s nothing like that kind of workout that involves iron and gripping things with your own two hands.”

Black Adam was initially planned to be released in December, but due to Covid-19 pandemic, this date will likely be pushed back.

