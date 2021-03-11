Bobby Lashley is WWE Champion.

'The All Mighty' has finally climbed to the top of the mountain and it doesn't look like anyone will push him off anytime soon.

It's all but certain that the CEO of The Hurt Business will be taking his belt into WrestleMania and will be defending it on the biggest stage of all.

With Lashley as champion, there are so many dream matches that fans would love to see over the coming months.

Many expect Drew McIntyre to get a shot at the titleholder - perhaps at WrestleMania - after he lost the belt to The Miz, who cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at Elimination Chamber last month.

But looking past Drew, there's one man that WWE fans are desperate to see Lashley face. Brock Lesnar.

The Beast has never crossed paths with The All Mighty, despite it looking like an incredible match on paper.

With Bobby now holding the WWE Championship, we might see Lesnar return one day and go after the title he lost in 2020.

It's not just fans who want to see Lashley vs Lesnar either. Taking to Instagram, The Undertaker suggested that a super fight between the pair would be 'money'.

On Monday, MVP teased a bout between Bobby and Brock by sharing a photo of the pair squaring up inside the WWE ring.

The Undertaker saw the post and simply commented four dollar bill emojis, suggesting that the match would be big.

Check out a screenshot of his reply below:

If there's anyone that knows what makes a 'money' match in WWE, it's The Undertaker, who electrified crowds every single night throughout his incredible 30-year career.

Of course, MVP can tease the bout all he wants, but it remains to be seen if we'll ever get Lashley vs Lesnar. We can only pray it happens one day!

