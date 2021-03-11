The future of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is becoming one of the hottest talking points in world football.

Haaland has been on an unrelenting hot streak in front of goal ever since he made his name in senior football with Molde and then Red Bull Salzburg.

Since landing at Signal Iduna Park, the formidable centre-forward has notched 47 goals in 47 appearances for the Bundesliga giants.

Earlier this week, he became the quickest player in Champions League history to score 20 goals in the competition by reaching that milestone in just 14 appearances.

The Champions League is supposed to be UEFA's showpiece competition, the truest measure of a player's ability, a realm in which even the most talented players struggle to perform consistently.

Haaland, though, is a true outlier.

He is making light work of the world's most prestigious knockout tournament and using his continental performances as a vehicle to establish himself as the best player on the planet.

No player can score at such an unprecedented rate without attracting attention from afar, and Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus have all been mooted as potential destinations for Haaland.

All of the aforementioned clubs are prestigious enough to build a convincing case to the Norwegian sensation, but what chance do United stand amid the competition?

Well, according to Ben, a Leeds fan who spoke to talkSPORT on Thursday, the Red Devils have absolutely no chance of clinching his signature.

The supporter made reference to a notorious incident involving Haaland's father, Alf-Inge Haaland, who was on the receiving end of a horror tackle from Roy Keane during the Manchester derby in 2001.

"There's no way he's going to Manchester United. The Haalands hate Man United. If you remember the whole Roy Keane with his dad business, why would he go there?"

One of the talkSPORT presenters alluded to United's financial pulling power by singing "money talks" in response, but Ben wasn't having any of it.

"City have got more (money) than United, Madrid will pay more than United. Keane ended his father's career. It's an absolute nonsense.

"He will never go there when he can go to City or Madrid or to Bayern or anywhere else."

The caller then delivered his theory on why Haaland will leave in the summer of 2022 rather than during the upcoming window.

TalkSPORT host Ally McCoist said "You're very, very cynical Ben. You might just be correct though."

Given Haaland's family history, the fact he's been pictured in a Man City shirt, and with Leeds being his place of birth, it's difficult to argue with Ben's case here.

As long as he remains a Dortmund player, discussion over Haaland's future looks set to simmer away in the media.

News Now - Sport News