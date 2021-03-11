Will he stay or will he go?

That question will be asked daily from now until the summer regarding Lionel Messi’s future.

The Argentine’s contract at the Camp Nou expires at the end of the season and there are serious question marks whether he’ll sign a new deal or not.

Even Ronald Koeman is unsure whether he’ll be able to call upon the six-time Ballon winner next season as he tried convincing him Barca had the young talents to succeed.

"Leo has seen for quite some time that the team is improving thanks to all the changes we’ve made," Koeman said. "Particularly, we have young players of great quality. We’ve got a great future ahead. Leo can’t have any doubts about what the future holds for this team."

But if Messi wants to call time on his incredible career in Spain, what are his options?

Of course, he’s been linked with a reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City for some time.

But the MLS seems like a possible destination too.

Immediately after Barca crashed out of the Champions League against PSG, SER journalist José Antonio Ponseti suggested that ‘whatever happens,’ Messi will be stateside in two years.

“There is a 50-per cent chance that Messi will stay at Barcelona before it was 78-per cent,” Ponseti said. “Whatever happens, in two years Messi will be at Inter Miami.”

Interestingly, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague also spoke of Messi’s desire to play in America following Barcelona’s exit.

However, Balague went one step further and suggested that his wife - along with Cesc Fabregas’ wife - has connived him to move to the USA.

“Cesc Fabregas wants to go to the MLS. Cesc Fabregas’ wife and Messi’s wife are very good friends and they both, the wives, have convinced Cesc and Messi to go to America together," Balague revealed.

"When that will happen we don’t know yet because of course, Cesc is still at Monaco. But it is something that is in the back of the mind of both players."

Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo and Fabregas' wife Daniella Semaan are good friends and it seems they want their husbands to swap Europe for the US in the near future.

There’s no smoke without fire and it seems there’s some truth in Messi’s desire to play in the MLS. Surely he’s still too good to be leaving Europe just yet, though…

