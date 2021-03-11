Fantasy Football: Four interesting differential options for GW28

Here we take a look at some of the best differential options ahead of GW28, with Friday's 6.30pm deadline looming upon us.

The likes of Leicester, Chelsea, Manchester City and Everton all have favourable fixtures this weekend, so we have listed some of the most in-form players, all with low ownership, as we head into the final stages of the Premier League season...

Kelechi Iheanacho - Leicester (£5.6m)

Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho is starting to prove his doubters wrong, having netted in two consecutive games for the Foxes. In the absence of a few key players, Iheanacho has stepped up alongside Jamie Vardy and could be a great differential option in GW28.

He has now started the Foxes' past three games, and has three goals in his last five Premier League starts. As well as the two goals, he has also won six FPL bonus points in his past two fixtures, helping him pick up some points for his 0.7% of FPL managers.

Leicester face bottom placed Sheffield United at the weekend, who look like a side that have accepted their fate in the relegation battle. They have conceded the fourth most goals this season, and Iheanacho will no doubt want to exploit that and extend his scoring run.

Kai Havertz - Chelsea (£8.2m)

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz is also another player who looks like he is finding his feet in the Premier League. The German put on a stellar performance in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Everton on Monday night.

He added two assists to his season tally, winning the penalty and forcing Everton to concede an own goal. He has five assists to his name this season, but has only started 13 matches. The German international is also only owned by 2.5% of FPL managers.

Manager Thomas Tuchel was also full of praise of his compatriot after Monday night's performance: "I am very pleased with Kai. It was the trust we gave him and he used that trust. There is no doubt about his quality, his talent and his character."

Chelsea face Leeds (A) in GW28, and will be looking to extend their 11-match unbeaten run. Tuchel is yet to lose in charge of the Blues, and will now travel to a team that has the third worst defensive record in the league and who have won only once in their last five.

Gareth Bale - Tottenham Hotspur (£9.4m)

Tottenham sensation Gareth Bale has had an incredible few weeks. His involvement in the starting lineup has seen him score six goals and produce three assists in his last six appearances. This remarkable turn in form has helped push Tottenham back into top four contention as well.

A man of the match performance last weekend saw him score two goals against Crystal Palace, as well as making four key passes before being substituted with half an hour left to play. His link up play with Harry Kane is also looking like another great Spurs partnership in the making.

Spurs play Arsenal this weekend in the North London derby. The Gunners have been very inconsistent this season and have kept only one clean sheet in their last 11 games. This could be the perfect time for Bale to continue his scoring run, and he is only owned by 5.5% of managers.

Michael Keane - Everton (£5.1m)

Everton defender Michael Keane has been an excellent performer this season and, despite conceding two against Chelsea on Monday, is in great form. Before this defeat, the England international had kept three clean sheets in a row, earning six FPL bonus points without a goal contribution, which highlights just how well he has played.

The Toffees have a great run of fixtures coming up, and GW28 could be vital in their push for a spot in the top four. They play Burnley (H), Crystal Palace (H) and Brighton (A) in their next three games. These are teams that have all struggled to score of late, especially Burnley in GW28 - who have scored the third least amount of goals this season.

Keane is owned by 6.5% of FPL managers, which makes him a cheaper differential pick in comparison to the more expensive Lucas Digne (£6.2m), who is owned by 10% of FPL managers.

