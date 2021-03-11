Sony’s PS5 has only been out a mere matter of months, but modders have already managed to create a beautiful liquid-cooled version of the console.

It’s the work of custom PC modding expert Nhenhophach, who started the project just over two months ago, and is planning to sell his version of the PS5.

Usually gaming consoles do not feature this cooling method, which is more commonly seen in PC’s, but the Vietnamese modding wizard was able to implement this technology into the PS5.

Water cooling is often more efficient at removing heat, and far less noisy than the traditional fan used to cool down large electrical equipment. This modded PS5 is also far smaller than the regular version.

One of the main reason’s the recently released Japanese console is so huge is due to the cooling components. This sticks to Sony’s usual ideals of using a cheaper design, with water cooling systems being too pricey to construct.

Nhenhophach created the modded PS5 by completely deconstructing the original console, and reassembling with custom made parts to complete the design.

On his Youtube channel, the creator shows the process, and compares it to the build of the regular PS5 – providing perhaps a glimpse into the future of games consoles.

“This is just the very first version of water cooled PS5, there will be so many more versions,” said Nhenhophach on his Youtube channel.

“We are continuing to prepare for a commercial version and also ready to integrate the water-cooled PS5 into one of our next PC builds, don’t miss it.”

Console customisation has become popular in recent years, with companies offering new designs for the PS5 and controllers; Sony has not mentioned any new designs for their console, only different shades than the black and white controllers currently available.

With the popular console proving a handful to get hold of, mods could be the future of gaming.

