Formula 1 testing gets underway this weekend in a hectic 3-day period at the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain.

The 2021 season kicks off later this month at the same track, too, so, though testing is never a complete indicator of who might have a good season, it may give us an idea of who's set to start the campaign strongest.

Ahead of it, though, is the big question - who's got the best-looking new car? We run down from 10th to 1st for the new grid...

10th - Haas

We begin with Haas in 10th.

There's a good chance they'll be the back-markers this season and unfortunately they are here too.

They've completely changed from the grey/white combination that they had last year with white now dominating and red and blue elements thanks to their title sponsors Uralkali.

Indeed, it's that that has sparked a WADA investigation over a potential breach of the ruling that elite level sports-people cannot compete under the Russian flag at the moment, with them suggesting the livery is too similar to the country's colours - we'll see what happens.

9th - Ferrari

Ferrari are aiming for an improvement on their 2020 finish this season but their livery alone doesn't exactly inspire.

Of course, it's just a paint-scheme and the red/burgundy blend towards the rear of the car is nice but that green Mission Winnow logo makes things all kinds of garish.

The font used for the numbers on the car could be slicker, too, in truth.

8th - Williams

Not a bad attempt from Williams as they embark on a new era.

They said in a statement around the launch they wanted the car to reflect liveries of years gone by and the flashes of yellow are nice, as well as the blue that is used.

However, you can't escape the Finding Dory type vibe it's giving off and perhaps some extra sponsors on the car would help break that up.

7th - Red Bull

If it ain't broke...

Red Bull's livery is a familiar looking one and there's certainly nothing wrong with it at all.

It's a nice dark blue with the Red Bull branding obviously standing out and we like the Honda logo appearing on the rear-wing in the Japanese motor giants' last season in the sport for the time being at least.

However, there are new looks ahead that deserve more credit.

6th - McLaren

Papaya is back for another year with the McLaren the first car out of the blocks in terms of launches - it's almost a month since we saw the MCL35M break cover.

The splashes of blue make this a perfectly reasonable looking machine for the new season and it'll be exciting to see what Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris can do with it as they hunt podiums this year.

5th - Mercedes

Not only the fastest car on the grid for the last few years but also one of the prettiest, Mercedes have done another decent job here.

It's only 5th this season thanks to some of the stunning looks their competitors have this year but that is not to knock the Mercedes and how it looks.

It's kept its black paint to help continue the fight for improved diversity and racial justice whilst the fade to silver towards the back as well as a number of AMG logos is a lovely feature.

4th - AlphaTauri

The AlphaTauri team are aiming to make more progress in the midfield battle this season and their 4th-placed ranking here is something they'd happily take in 2021.

A livery overhaul sees a fine combination of dark blue and white on the car whilst red logoing around the bodywork makes it stand out even further.

3rd - Alfa Romeo

On the bottom step of the podium, Alfa Romeo.

The Italian car manufacturers are well-known for making some of the best looking road cars around so it's no surprise their Formula 1 machine is a looker as well.

Unveiled at a suitably stylish ceremony in Warsaw, the red and white works no-end and Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi will be looking forward to driving it.

2nd - Alpine

Not bad for a first attempt at all.

Alpine replace Renault this season - though they are effectively the same team - and their new look really caught the eye.

One of several blue cars on the grid in 2021, it's certainly aesthetically pleasing ahead of Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon driving it in earnest and they were quick to stress it reflects a French and British union that exists in the team - you can't really argue with that.

1st - Aston Martin

One of the most iconic automative brands in history, it's perhaps no shock their first F1 car in over 60 years has caused a real stir.

Nostalgically green but with little flicks of pink as a nod to their former guise as Racing Point, the new Aston looks very sharp and both Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll will hope that is reflected on the track in the season to come.

