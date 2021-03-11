Wolves transfers: Bundesliga midfielder linked

Wolves are looking to sign Spanish midfielder Omar Mascarell, as reported by AS.

The 28-year-old has been a regular starter this term for the Bundesliga side, who currently find themselves bottom of the league and seemingly set to drop into the second tier.

Mascarell's current deal expires next year, and it appears that his future lies elsewhere, with a move to the Premier League potentially on the cards.

Wolves have already registered their interest in the player by asking about him, although not much else detail is given in regards to communication between the involved parties.

Mascarell, who has spent three years in Gelsenkirchen and captained Schalke during the first half of the season, is reportedly valued at €5m (£4.28m).

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

Wolves have been largely reliant on their Portuguese duo, Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho, to provide solidity in central midfield this season.

Neves has six goal contributions to his name in the league in 2020/21, all of those coming since the turn of the year, indicating that he remains a key player at Molineux.

Moutinho has been less effective, managing just two goal top-flight goal involvements, and the diminutive playmaker turns 35 later this year. Perhaps it is time for Nuno Espirito Santo to look to the future.

Mascarell has played in Spain and Germany, and even had a spell in England at Derby back in 2014/15. This suggests that he is likely to be able to acclimatise quickly if he comes to the Premier League.

His leadership could also be a key factor. Taking Moutinho out the side would mean losing a senior figure with a wealth of experience.

Mascarell is more than capable of filling that void, though, having worn the captain's armband on multiple occasions in each of the last two campaigns.

Wolves have suffered a dip in results this year, falling into the bottom half after being European contenders in previous seasons. They need to bolster their squad in the next transfer window, and bringing in Mascarell could be just the boost they need to kick on again.

