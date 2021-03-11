Newcastle vs Aston Villa: Dean Smith gives update on Matty Cash

Matty Cash is set to return to the Aston Villa squad against Newcastle after recovering from his hamstring injury, Dean Smith has confirmed.

The 23-year-old limped off against Brighton & Hove Albion in mid-February and has been absent for Villa’s last four games.

However, it appears that Cash could be set to make a return in their next fixture, as they travel to Newcastle on Friday night.

Speaking in Villa’s virtual pre-match press conference, Smith provided an update on the defender.

“Matt Cash will be in the squad,” the Villa manager confirmed.

“He’s come back from his hamstring injury quicker than expected, which is really pleasing.”

Cash has developed into a key figure at Villa Park this season, making 21 appearances across the Premier League campaign.

GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Kelly says…

The former Nottingham Forest man joined Aston Villa for just over £14m at the dawn of this season and this acquisition has proven to be a fantastic bit of business.

Cash has made an instant impact on the squad and has emerged as one of the Villans' top performers this season.

His displays this season have earned him a WhoScored average rating of 7.09, which is the fourth-highest in the squad and he clearly plays a huge role in the side.

According to Soccerbase, the Birmingham-based club win 52% of their games when Cash features. When the defender hasn't played, Smith’s side have won just 33% of their games this season.

Therefore, Cash clearly makes a strong impact on this Villa side, as he ultimately improves the win rate by 19%.

During the defender’s most recent absence, the Villans have picked up just a single victory in their four outings. Smith’s side will certainly look to return to winning ways on Friday night, when Cash looks set to return to the starting XI.

