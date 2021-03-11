It's extremely hard to obtain the very best cards in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

You can put hours into the game but, unless you are very lucky, you won't get a chance of getting to use the game's best players.

However, it appears that at least one EA Sports employee is helping out players by selling them for real life money.

Yes, you heard that right.

In one of the franchise's biggest ever scandals, screenshots of direct messages have emerged claiming that an EA Sports employee or employees are offering to directly sell rare cards to gamers in exchange for big money.

Posted by popular FIFA streamer @Nick28T, an unknown FIFA player claims to have bought five rare cards for €1700.

The cards - including Prime Icon moments Ronaldo and Team of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo - are claimed to have been delivered to the account after money was paid.

The streamer then tweeted 'video proof' to back up the claims.

This is not the only instance of FIFA players claiming they have bought some of the best cards for real-life money from EA employees.

@FUTArcade also posted similar screenshots claiming an EA employee tried to sell them cards.

#EAGate has been trending on Twitter in the past 24 hours after the claims.

EA Sports have now released a statement promising to investigate.

They wrote: "We are aware of the allegations currently circulating within our community related to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team items. A thorough investigation is underway, and if we identify improper conduct, we will take swift action.

"We want to be clear - this type of behaviour is unacceptable, and we in no way condone what is alleged to have happened here. We understand how this creates concern about unfair balance in the game and competition."

"We will update the community as we get more clarity on the situation."

What an incredible story. It will be interesting to see how their investigation goes and whether there are any truth to the claims.

