Juventus' troubling financial situation could force them to cash in on Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer transfer window.

The Portuguese superstar will enter the final year of his contract this summer, with his current deal due to expire in June 2022.

The summer window will represent the Old Lady's last major opportunity to command a substantial fee for his services, and their recent elimination from the Champions League could force their hand.

According to a recent report from SportMediaset, Juventus' exit on Tuesday comes with major financial implications.

The report claims that Ronaldo is currently costing the club €54m per year, which is no longer sustainable due to the knock-on effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

SportMediaset go on to claim that it's 'very likely' that Juve will attempt to engineer a sale and aim to attract a fee in the region of €60m for his services.

There are, however, only a minute number of potential destinations for a 36-year-old with such lofty salary expectations.

Paris Saint-Germain are touted as a potential suitor, though the extent of their interest may depend on what Lionel Messi decides to do following the expiry of his Barcelona contract.

Intriguingly, there is discussion of a return to Manchester United which could involve Paul Pogba in a swap deal that would see both players return to their former clubs.

Given his age and the appeal of cities in the USA, however, there is a chance that Ronaldo will consider a stereotypical career-closing move to the MLS.

A recent report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato,

According to La Repubblica journalist Emanuele Gamba, who recently spoke to Calciomercato following Juve's elimination from the Champions League, United turned down the chance to re-sign Ronaldo in the 2020 summer window.

“Will CR7 go away? I think the only time there was a chance that he would leave was last summer and I think his staff moved in that direction, I believe Mendes moved to see if there were any possibilities and did not find them.

"I doubt that a year later, with an even older Ronaldo and a more out of fashion Ronaldo, these possibilities will reappear, I think not. Essentially Mendes had urged PSG and Manchester United, who both said no.

"Frankly, I don't see the possibility of anything different happening now, at least in Europe."

