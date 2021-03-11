West Ham news: David Moyes eager to get what he wants from the club's board

West Ham United manager David Moyes is a man in demand.

After a remarkable season for the club under his watch, Celtic have sounded him out about a potential move while clubs in Europe are also believed to be keen, given his contract runs out at the end of the season.

Still, speaking on the latest episode of the Touchline Talk Podcast, journalist Dean Jones has delivered some fresh insight as to his current situation.

While discussing the vacant managerial position at Celtic, Jones revealed that - while that is a possibility for him - Moyes is more focused on trying to get what he wants from his current employers.

"I think he probably will sign a new contract at West Ham but it wouldn't surprise me if the leaks have come that end [his camp's] side of things," he said from the 12:34 mark.

"He wants to make sure he gets what he wants from West Ham."

1 of 20 The Ultimate Premier League quiz: In what year did the Premier League begin? 1990 1991 1992 1993

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

The Sun have previously claimed that the main focus for Moyes is a continued improvement to the club's scouting system.

Having hit the jackpot through unearthing gems such as Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal, as well as Craig Dawson, he has shown an ability to spend money wisely in his efforts to build something substantial at the club.

Given the financial might of the Premier League and the fact his side could realistically be in Europe next season, there doesn't appear to be much of a need to leave unless there is no chance he will be afforded what he desires.

While West Ham's board haven't always made the most logical of decisions over the years, they do appear to be learning from their mistakes. Indeed, turning to Moyes again and letting him have a greater role in the recruitment side of things has paid off dividends so far.

With that in mind, it would be madness for them not to keep trusting him.

News Now - Sport News