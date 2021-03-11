It seems VAR makes a controversial decision every game at the moment.

And it was a talking point once again during the Europa League clash between AC Milan and Manchester United.

AC Milan went into the game missing many of their key players.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, their main man upfront, is currently out of action with a groin problem.

Ante Rebic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Mario Mandzukic and Ismael Bennacer also were not available to play.

Despite the depleted squad, AC Milan started the better of the two teams at Old Trafford.

But two crucial VAR decisions went against them in the early stages of the match.

Rafael Leão thought he had given his side the lead within 10 minutes when he finished past Dean Henderson.

However, he was in an offside position and the goal was rightly chalked off.

But AC Milan were left to rue their luck once again when they had another goal ruled out moments later.

Franck Kessie hit the back of the net in brilliant fashion. He controlled the ball outside the box before rifling a brilliant half-volley past Dean Henderson.

However, VAR came to United's rescue as his goal was ruled out for a handball in the buildup.

What a hit that is. It's just a shame that VAR intervened and ruled it out.

To be honest, the decision looks very harsh. It would have been a crucial goal for AC Milan too as it would have given them an away goal.

More to follow...

