Leeds United: Championship-linked midfielder delivers Marcelo Bielsa verdict

Leeds United will be looking to get back to winning ways this weekend in the top-flight when they face Chelsea at Elland Road.

The Whites suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of West Ham United on Monday as they squandered the chance to climb into the top-half of the Premier League standings.

Having amassed 35 points in 27 league matches, Leeds are edging ever closer to securing their Premier League status for another season under the guidance of manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Despite the summer transfer window not set to open until the current campaign has concluded, one Whites player in particular has recently attracted a great deal of attention from a host of Championship sides.

According to the Daily Mail, Tyler Roberts was thought to be the subject of interest from Derby County, AFC Bournemouth, Sheffield Wednesday, Cardiff City and Preston North End in January.

The midfielder, who is valued at £3.24m on Transfermarkt, has made 17 appearances for the Whites in all competitions and has started their last four Premier League games.

Speaking to West Yorkshire Sport Daily yesterday about Bielsa's verdict that he could become a regular at top-flight level, Roberts said: "I agree with what he says, it's about me being more consistent and performing more consistently and that's something that obviously I'm working on."

"I'm looking at my game each game and learning in training so it definitely was a positive comment and I know that he has confidence in me and that gives me confidence."

1 of 20 The Ultimate Premier League quiz: In what year did the Premier League begin? 1990 1991 1992 1993

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

After being limited to substitute appearances during the opening stage of the 2020/21 campaign, Roberts has managed to force his way into Bielsa's starting eleven in recent weeks by producing a string of promising displays.

Particularly impressive during the club's clashes with Arsenal and Southampton in which he provided assists for Helder Costa and Patrick Bamford, it would be somewhat of a shock if Leeds do opt to sell him this summer if interest from elsewhere resurfaces.

At the age of 22, Roberts has plenty of time to develop into a classy operator at this level and thus could benefit greatly from the guidance of Bielsa who has played a key role in improving the likes of Jack Harrison and Mateusz Klich over the past two seasons.

Furthermore, when you consider that Roberts is capable of playing as a central attacking midfielder as well as a centre-forward, his versatility could aid Leeds in the coming years as he will be able to comfortably operate in their flexible formation.

News Now - Sport News