Derby County news: Fresh takeover update emerges

Derby County's takeover saga may finally be reaching a conclusion following months of uncertainty at Pride Park.

Whilst the Rams have managed to illustrate some signs of improvement on the pitch in recent months, off-the-field matters continue to cast a cloud over the club's future.

Existing owner Mel Morris, who has spent a figure reported to be in the region of £200m in his attempt to secure promotion to the Premier League, initially opted to put Derby up for sale last year.

Yet despite Morris agreeing a deal in principle to transfer the club over to Bin Zayed International in November, the deal stalled.

However, according to The Athletic, the Rams may be about to be purchased by businessman Erik Alonso.

It is understood that the Spaniard has sufficient funds in place for the immediate transaction of the club as well as for future investment.

Alonso's deal will not involve borrowing money whilst debt will also not be a factor.

Currently 18th in the Championship standings, Derby will be looking to extend the gap between them and the relegation zone to 10 points when they face Millwall this weekend.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably good news for Derby who have hit a wall in their quest to achieve promotion to the Premier League in the past two seasons.

After finishing 10th in the second-tier during the previous campaign, a torrid start to the 2020/21 season resulted in the departure of Phillip Cocu.

With Wayne Rooney at the helm, there is no reason why the Rams cannot push on in the coming years if he is given the funds that he needs to make improvements to his squad.

Furthermore, the arrival of a new owner could allow Derby to keep some of their assets at the club such as Jason Knight, Louie Sibley and Max Bird who have all emerged as first-team players since graduating from their academy.

