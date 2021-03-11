The first half of the Europa League game between Manchester United and AC Milan was full of drama.

AC Milan were missing many of their key players going into the game, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ante Rebic and Hakan Calhanoglu.

However, despite these injury problems, AC Milan started the better of the two sides and were unlucky not to take the lead inside the opening 15 minutes.

Milan had not one but two goals ruled out.

Rafael Leão thought he had given his side the lead within 10 minutes but the goal was rightfully chalked off for offside.

Franck Kessie then scored a beautiful half-volley but his goal was ruled out by VAR for handball.

United then had a golden opportunity to take the lead through Harry Maguire just before half-time.

Man United had a corner and the English defender found himself at the back post and with the goal at his mercy.

However, somehow, he managed to hit the woodwork from a yard out.

The ball then went across the face of goal before an AC Milan player put it behind for a corner.

That has to be one of the worst misses in recent memory. How Maguire has not managed to score there is anyone's guess.

All he had to do was get clean contact on the ball. But it seemed to come off his shin pad.

Neil Lennon summed up the miss perfectly, saying, per BBC 5 Live Sport: "That miss defies physics".

Maguire will not want to watch that one back. That really should have been his sixth goal for the club.

