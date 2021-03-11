Nottingham Forest news: Marlon Harewood issues praise for Reds forward

Having suffered back-to-back defeats in the Championship, Nottingham Forest will be looking to get back on track this weekend when they face Reading at the City Ground.

Currently 17th in the second-tier standings, the Reds could take a major step in their quest to avoid relegation to League One this season as a victory over the Royals will allow them to move 11 points clear of the drop zone.

However, given that Forest have only managed to score a total of 28 goals in 35 league games during the current campaign, they may struggle to break down a Reading side who are currently pushing for a play-off place under manager Veljko Paunovic.

Signed by the Reds in the January transfer window on a short-term deal from Brighton & Hove Albion, Glenn Murray would have been hoping to resolve the club's issues in-front of goal.

Yet despite making nine appearances in the Championship since his switch, the forward has only managed to find the back of the net on two occasions.

Speaking to Football FanCast about Murray's displays in recent weeks, former Forest forward Marlon Harewood has defended the forward by suggesting that he has had a positive overall impact on the club.

The 41-year-old said: "He's a very good striker and always has been.

"Obviously age always comes into factor, but I don't think age has ever come into it [in this instance].

"He's come into a team where I think he is more of a help than a weakness really because they needed help as a squad, not scoring goals because they've got players like Lyle Taylor and [Lewis] Grabban and that's been there.

"It just hasn't really happened for them this year in the sense of service and in the sense of scoring goals."

Harewood later added: "It's a plus really to have a striker like Murray come into the team to help Chris to achieve what he wants to achieve really, to try and obviously not get relegated for one and try and get as high up the table as possible."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Murray has struggled in-front of goal since bagging a brace in Forest's victory over Wycombe Wanderers last month, his vast amount of experience could help the club in their battle to avoid the drop.

Having made 157 appearances at Championship level during his career in which he has scored 69 goals and provided 18 assists, the 37-year-old knows exactly what it takes to compete in this division.

Therefore, by using his extensive knowledge of the second-tier during Forest's upcoming fixtures, Murray may be able to fire his side to safety.

Yet to agree fresh terms with the Reds despite the fact that his contract is set to expire in June, an up-turn in form by the forward may convince Hughton to extend his stay at the City Ground for another season.

