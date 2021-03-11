Queens Park Rangers news: Mark Warburton makes significant transfer admission

Queens Park Rangers will be aiming to make it three wins on the bounce on Saturday when they face Huddersfield Town at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The Hoops backed up their impressive 2-0 victory over Bristol City last weekend by defeating Wycombe Wanderers in midweek.

Currently 12th in the Championship, QPR could potentially leapfrog Millwall and Stoke City in the standings if they secure all three points in their clash with Huddersfield.

Given that the Hoops will almost certainly be playing second-tier football next season, it is hardly surprising that manager Mark Warburton is already looking at ways that he can improve his squad in the upcoming transfer window.

The 58-year-old has revealed that he will be focusing on adding pace to his side in an attempt to fill the void left by Bright Osayi-Samuel.

The attacking midfielder opted to join Fenerbahce during the January transfer window after making 21 league appearances for QPR during the first-half of the 2020/21 campaign.

Speaking to West London Sport about his transfer plans, Warburton said: "Bright brought us that attribute of pace, which so vital to many teams.

"We'll probably have to look at it in the summer."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Osayi-Samuel offered QPR a real outlet in terms of pace earlier this season, his departure has had an impact on his former side who were unable to draft in a direct replacement in January.

Whilst the likes of Stefan Johansen and Sam Field have both featured regularly since joining the club on temporary deals from Fulham and West Bromwich Albion, they cannot match Osayi-Samuel in terms of speed.

Therefore, in order to increase his side's chances of achieving success next season, Warburton ought to consider bringing in a couple of players who will add a different dimension to his attack.

Providing that the Hoops boss is able to get his recruitment spot on this summer, there is seemingly no reason why QPR cannot launch a push for a top-six finish during the 2021/22 campaign.

