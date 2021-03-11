Amad Diallo emerged from the bench to score his first United goal against AC Milan on Thursday evening.

The first half of the Europa League last-16 tie was full of drama.

AC Milan had two goals ruled out ruled out by VAR, while Harry Maguire sensationally managed to miss the target from a yard out.

Somehow, the two teams went into half-time goalless.

Needing inspiration, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Anthony Martial with Amad Diallo.

And it didn't take long for United's wonderkid to make his mark.

The Ivorian youngster managed to break the deadlock just five minutes after coming on.

Bruno Fernandes pinged a ball over the top and Diallo produced an innovative header to give his side the lead and score his first United goal.

That's a lovely finish. Amad Diallo: Remember the name.

Diallo's first goal brings back memories of Javier Hernandez' goal for United vs Stoke in 2010.

The Mexican scored a very similar header, albeit much closer in.

That was Diallo's first goal for United in just his third appearance for the club.

The 18-year-old, who cost United €40 million, has a very, very bright future ahead of him.

Unfortunately for United, they were unable to hold on against Milan as the Italian side found an equaliser in stoppage-time.

A corner was swung in and Simon Kjær headed home to give his side a share of the spoils.

That gave Milan a vital away goal and means AC Milan go into next week's second leg at the San Siro as the favourites.

