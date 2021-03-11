Rangers news: Paul Merson mentions two other Premier League sides in Gerrard discussion

After a hugely successful third season at Rangers, much of the discussion in regards to manager Steven Gerrard has been whether or not he's ready to take over at Liverpool.

GIVEMESPORT has been told that he would be the Merseyside giants' first choice should Jurgen Klopp leave but, at the moment, that doesn't seem likely, and the former England captain looks happy at Ibrox.

Still, writing in his Sky Sports column, Paul Merson has mentioned other clubs who might be inclined to make a move for him.

Indeed, while it must be said that the pundit was urging Gerrard to stay with the Glasgow giants after securing their first league title in ten years, he mooted the likes of Crystal Palace and Newcastle United who have both been linked with managerial changes.

"After a brilliant season at Rangers, I just can't see how clubs won't be coming after Steven Gerrard," he wrote.

"I look at teams like Crystal Palace, who are staying up, and Newcastle, if they stay up, and others, will they be knocking the door down for Gerrard?"

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Gerrard is already believed to have rejected Newcastle and exactly why we would want to swap Rangers for somewhere like Crystal Palace isn't exactly clear.

Granted, the Premier League is one of the richest divisions in the world but he manages a hugely well-supported side at the moment and one preparing for a return to Champions League football.

Whereas Brendan Rodgers had done pretty much all he could when he left Celtic for Leicester in 2019, Gerrard still has work to do. One league title is undoubtedly a great achievement but there's a chance to build on this and make Rangers Scotland's most dominant team for years to come given Celtic's problems at the moment.

To leave that for mid-table mediocrity may not be the wisest career move at this stage, as Merson does point out.

