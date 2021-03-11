Cristiano Ronaldo has come under fire after Juventus' Champions League exit to Porto earlier this week.

The Portuguese has come up trumps whenever his side needs him most time and time again in his career.

However, he was unable to inspire Juventus to a comeback against Porto.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg, Juventus would crash out in extra-time in Turin.

The decisive goal, scored by Sergio Oliveira, was scored in the 115th minute and many have blamed Ronaldo for it.

The 36-year-old was positioned in the wall but he jumped and turned his back.

Oliveira's free-kick went underneath Ronaldo and crept in off the post.

Fabio Capello is one high-profile name that has criticised Ronaldo's actions in that goal.

“That was an unforgivable error," he told Sky Sports Italia, per Football Italia.

“In my day, you chose the players who went into the wall and they couldn’t be someone afraid of the ball.

"They were scared of the ball and jumped away from it, turning their backs. That’s unforgivable.”

Bruno Fernandes has now defended his international teammate following the criticism.

"Cristiano is one of the greats in the history of football," Fernandes told Gazetta dello Sport, per the Daily Mail. "His mentality inspires those who practice this sport.

"He has won a lot, but no one can win alone.

"I understand that his presence in Juve had created enormous expectations for the Champions League, but when a team loses, they lose as an entire squad, not a single player."

The Man United star has nailed it.

The criticism of Ronaldo after Juventus' Champions League exit has been extreme and unwarranted.

Juventus, as a team, were simply not good enough over the two legs.

Ronaldo has won so much during his career and he's delivered in crucial moments so many times during his career.

But he can't do that every single time, especially when he's 36 years old.

