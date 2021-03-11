Liverpool latest news: Journalist hints at Jurgen Klopp transfer frustration

Though Liverpool aren't in as dire straits as Borussia Dortmund were during Jurgen Klopp's final season in charge there, this has clearly been a difficult year for the fallen Premier League champions.

Clearly, there's no suggestion that this will be his last year at Anfield considering he recently spoke of his record for seeing out contracts but the comparison has certainly been made between the two campaigns.

Speaking about what's going on behind the scenes at the club, Dean Jones has shared some interesting insight into the German's current feelings.

While discussing his future with Pete O'Rourke on the Touchline Talk Podcast, Jones revealed that there had been some frustration with how he was backed over the course of the summer.

"If Klopp's annoyed right now, it's not just because of the results, it's because some of the things he identified that could happen have happened," he said from the 1.22 mark onwards.

"Things like not signing Timo Werner when he was available at a decent price - that was the person he thought could become a focal point of the side.

"There have been other frustrations. It took him [Klopp] a long time to convince them [the board] to sign Thiago.

"There's no way he's happy about the fact that Virgil van Dijk was injured for a couple of months and they had plenty of time to come up with options but they end up giving him Ozan Kabak from Schalke - who are bottom of the Bundesliga - and a Preston centre-back."

1 of 20 The Ultimate Premier League quiz: In what year did the Premier League begin? 1990 1991 1992 1993

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

With Klopp also believed to be looking for assurances that we will be given scope to rebuild at least some of his squad, this summer could be a huge one for the club.

While Liverpool's transfer strategy has largely been praised, there is no doubt that they have reigned things in of late.

Perhaps that's to be expected given the current financial landscape of the game and the fact they were far and away the best team in England last season, though they certainly haven't appeared to have strengthened from a position of power.

Klopp is a man who knows how to rebuild considering he frequently had to replace his best players at Dortmund but, should any frustration continue and other teams spend around them, it may be difficult to get this Liverpool side truly going again.

Whether they are able to spend big or not, Klopp has quite the job on his hands.

News Now - Sport News