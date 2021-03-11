There was a lot of excitement surrounding Arsenal's signing of Martin Odegaard in January.

And he showed the world why he is so highly thought of in Arsenal's Europa League match against Olympiacos on Thursday evening.

The Norwegian was selected to start by Mikel Arteta.

And he didn't let his manager down as he opened the scoring in brilliant fashion.

Odegaard cut in from the right-hand side and unleashed a thunderbolt with his left-foot that was too hot too handle for the goalkeeper.

What a hit son. That's not a bad way for Odegaard to open his account for the club.

The goalkeeper didn't cover himself in glory but Odegaard won't care one bit.

The 22-year-old has had a slow start to life at Arsenal. Prior to tonight he had not recorded a single goal or assist in eight games.

But he's off the mark now and in some style.

Arteta had some words of praise for Odegaard in the build-up to the game.

"I’m really happy with him," the Spaniard said, per the Metro. "I think he has settled really, really quickly within the team, with what we demand of the players.

"His behaviour, his attitude, his work-rate has been phenomenal.

"He has had better moments than others during games to give us the special qualities he has. ‘But overall I am really happy with him."

Arteta will be even happier with the attacking midfielder now.

