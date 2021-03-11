Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic will not make a decision on his future until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has been linked with Liverpool, Manchester United and German giants Bayern Munich in recent weeks after struggling for game time under new manager Thomas Tuchel.

Pulisic is yet to start a league match since the German coach replaced Frank Lampard in January, leading to speculation that he could move elsewhere in the summer.

Romano confirmed that there is interest in Pulisic's situation from rival clubs, and admitted that the American could leave Stamford Bridge if he continues to be left out of the Chelsea starting line-up in the coming weeks.

Speaking on The Here We Go Podcast via Spotify, Romano said: "Top clubs are interested in Christian Pulisic. But at the moment he wants to wait until the end of the season and doesn’t want to cause problems. But if it continues like this, Pulisic will be one of the candidates to leave this summer."

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

Pulisic's current predicament is an intriguing one. From being arguably Chelsea's best player at the back end of the 2019/20 campaign, he has been reduced to a bit-part role in the opening months of 2021.

It did not help that he missed six of the Blues' first nine league matches this term. From that point onwards, he appears to have been playing catch-up as he tries to find the form from last season which made him such an exciting prospect.

His performances this season do not suggest that he warrants a big move this summer. However, he did record 15 top-flight goal involvements in his first year in England, highlighting why Liverpool or United may be right to gamble on the youngster.

Liverpool need to freshen up their front three in the next transfer window, having consistently had difficulties breaking their opponents down in 2020/21. Jurgen Klopp's side have failed to score in six of their last seven league matches at Anfield.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are still looking for a standout performer on the right flank. Mason Greenwood and Daniel James have both been given opportunities to make the position their own, but have been unable to cement their place in the side.

Pulisic has shown that he is one of the finest wingers in the league on his day, and could even provide competition for Marcus Rashford's left-wing berth over time.

Looking at the bigger picture, and Pulisic's potential, it makes perfect sense as to why Liverpool and United are keeping an eye on the talented forward.

