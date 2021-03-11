Tottenham latest news: Jose Mourinho makes decision ahead of next season

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho isn't a man particularly renowned for giving young players a chance.

While that may not be as big of an issue as it once was, the fact he largely relied on experience and top-level nous was certainly used as a stick to beat him with, particularly as the trajectory of his career started to go somewhat downward.

However, according to Football Insider, the self-proclaimed 'Special One' could turn to a promising young midfielder next season.

They claim that Mourinho and his coaching staff have identified central midfield as a problem ahead of next season and, in turn, could bring Oliver Skipp into the first-team set-up next season.

Currently on loan with Norwich City, the 20-year-old is averaging 2 tackles and 1.1 interceptions at the base of their midfield (via WhoScored), earning a huge amount of praise from manager Daniel Farke.

While the Canaries are thought to be keen on another move for him, Spurs are reportedly eager to use his talents next season as a partner for Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Harry Winks has been linked with a move away after a difficult season for the England international. Indeed, with money previously said to have been tight for Spurs, perhaps affording him an exit could help raise funds, with a ready-made replacement in Skipp filling that hole.

That's not to suggest they are exactly similar players, given Winks' celebrated ball retention skills. Still, with defensive problems seriously undermining Spurs at times this season, relying on another more defensive midfielder may help shore things up, giving their attackers more license to roam.

There has been an upturn in recent weeks with Gareth Bale finding his form alongside Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Lucas Moura, so using what they have to strengthen behind the frontline would be a financially prudent move.

If they can potentially move Winks on in an effort to raise funds, Skipp could be an internal solution to replacing him in midfield.

